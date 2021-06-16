Netflix to sell official merchandise via new online store

Netflix, a major player in the video streaming space has now decided to get into e-commerce with its own store that will sell merchandise from each of its originals like 'Stranger Things'. According to The Verge, this online store, which will be accessible on Netflix.shop is available only in the US for now and will feature merchandise and clothes with designs inspired by popular Netflix originals.

The online store will sell exclusive, limited editions of "carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle products" tied to Netflix's shows and brand on a regular basis. If you do browse through the Netflix e-store right now, you'll notice the site is selling designs inspired by popular anime series such as Yasuke and Eden.

Products that will be debuting this month on the online store are streetwear and action figures based on 'Yasuke' and 'Eden' as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by the French thriller series 'Lupin' in collaboration with the Musee du Louvre. The store has introduced a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from three up-and-coming designers, the likes of which include Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley.

The company is expected to soon list merchandise based on 'The Witcher' and 'Stranger Things', two original series which are very popular across different markets. Netflix has worked with Shopify to develop and launch the e-commerce site. The shopping site will first be available in the US before expanding to other countries in the coming months and will go up against the likes of Disney which has an online store and e-store.

For those, who must be wondering, yes, as per Mashable Netflix does have existing licensing deals for hundreds of products based on its original programming, sold by Amazon, H&M, Sephora and other retailers. Those are all expected to continue as usual. (ANI)

