Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy M32 fully revealed in early unboxing

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 skin on top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 fully revealed in early unboxing
The Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to debut in India on June 21 Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • India

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to debut in India on June 21. Ahead of the official launch, the device has appeared on the Google Play Console website as well as in an unboxing video that reveals its design in full glory.

The latest leak comes courtesy of a hands-on video by Youtuber Agrawalji Technical which showcases the Galaxy M32 from all angles. As shown in the YouTube video, the phone has a notched display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C charging port and a square-shaped quad-camera array at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M32 has a 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

According to the latest leaks, the phone will be offered in Black and Blue color options and two memory configurations:

  • 4GB + 64GB
  • 6GB + 128GB

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021