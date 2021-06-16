Samsung Galaxy M32 fully revealed in early unboxing

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to debut in India on June 21. Ahead of the official launch, the device has appeared on the Google Play Console website as well as in an unboxing video that reveals its design in full glory.

The latest leak comes courtesy of a hands-on video by Youtuber Agrawalji Technical which showcases the Galaxy M32 from all angles. As shown in the YouTube video, the phone has a notched display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C charging port and a square-shaped quad-camera array at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M32 has a 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

According to the latest leaks, the phone will be offered in Black and Blue color options and two memory configurations:

4GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.