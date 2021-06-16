Left Menu

Crew members on Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas test positive

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:10 IST
Crew members on Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas test positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Eight crew members aboard Royal Caribbean Group's Odyssey of the Seas cruise liner tested positive for COVID-19, Michael Bayley, chief executive of the company's international unit, wrote in a Facebook post late on Tuesday.

The company would delay Odyssey's inaugural sailing to July 31 from July 3, Bayley said, adding a simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June will also be rescheduled. Six of the eight people who tested positive were asymptomatic and two had mild symptoms, Bayley said.

The news comes after two people tested positive on one of Royal Caribbean's Celebrity cruises last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021