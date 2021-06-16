Realme X7 Max Now Available on No Cost EMIs Starting Rs. 1,800 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Realme X7 Max is the first phone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip.

• The flagship smartphone is available on zero down payment. Order online from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get it home delivered.

The Realme X7 Max which debuted in India recently is now up for sale on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Latest entrant to the best-selling Realme X7 series, the Realme X7 Max is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,800.

Realme X7 Max is powered by the superfast MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The flagship Realme phone has super AMOLED display, Hi-Res stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device sports a 64MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie-camera.

The base variant of this Realme phone is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in mercury silver, asteroid black and milky way colours on the EMI Store. By purchasing from the EMI Store, customers can avail additional perks like No Cost EMI, zero down payment and quick home delivery of smartphones.

The Realme X7 Max is available in two variants on the EMI Store: 1. Realme X7 Max (8GB RAM) on EMIs starting Rs. 1,800 2. Realme X7 Max (12GB RAM) on EMIs starting Rs. 3,750 Customers can shop for the Realme phone online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store comes with a host of other benefits like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months, home delivery of all products and door-step demo of select items across India. Here's how you can easily shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: 1. Log in to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account using the registered number.

2. Browse from over 1 million+ products and add what you want to buy to the card.

3. At the payment window, select the EMI tenor you are most comfortable with and enter registered address.

4. An OTP will be sent to you for verification, post which the order will be placed and home delivered to you. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

