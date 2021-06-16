BrowserStack raises $200 mn funding

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:48 IST
Tech firm BrowserStack on Wednesday said it has raised USD 200 million (around Rs 1,466 crore) in funding, led by BOND.

The Series B round, which valued the company at USD 4 billion, also saw participation from Insight Partners and existing investor, Accel, a statement said.

BrowserStack offers software testing on the cloud and has over 50,000 customers and more than four million developer signups. Its products help developers build bug-free software.

The investment will support BrowserStack's strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and continued scale and growth, the statement said.

''As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own,'' Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND, said.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company with offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, and Mumbai. Its customers include leaders such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, IKEA, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago.

''We have made, and will continue to make significant investments into hiring the best engineers, who can innovate and solve complex problems for developers,'' Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack said.

In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to over 750 across seven countries and opened 10 new data centers worldwide.

''We will continue to scale rapidly across functions to accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market. This funding will allow us to explore the different ways in which we can bring new products to market - via acquisitions, via acqui-hires, or by investing more heavily in our Product and Engineering teams,'' Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of BrowserStack, said.

