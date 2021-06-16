France's Macron says whether to break up U.S. tech giants is legitimate question
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:01 IST
- Country:
- France
Whether to break up dominant U.S. technology players is a legitimate question, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday at a panel at France's biggest tech show Viva Tech.
Macron on Tuesday outlined an ambitious push for Europe to create 10 technology giants worth 100 billion euros ($121.26 billion) each in valuation by 2030, in a bid to rival U.S. companies that dominate the sector.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Europe
- Emmanuel Macron
- U.S.
- French
Advertisement