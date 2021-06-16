Left Menu

France's Macron says whether to break up U.S. tech giants is legitimate question

16-06-2021
Whether to break up dominant U.S. technology players is a legitimate question, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday at a panel at France's biggest tech show Viva Tech.

Macron on Tuesday outlined an ambitious push for Europe to create 10 technology giants worth 100 billion euros ($121.26 billion) each in valuation by 2030, in a bid to rival U.S. companies that dominate the sector.

