China launches crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 in historic mission
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 06:59 IST
China launched a spacecraft on Thursday carrying three astronauts to part of a space station still under construction for the longest stay in low Earth orbit by any Chinese national.
A Long March 2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel", bound for the space station module Tianhe blasted off at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu province.
