Internet outages hit Australian lenders, central bank

Australia's central bank, the postal service and several commercial lenders as well as other companies grappled with internet outages on Thursday, disrupting customer services and financial transactions. It was not immediately clear if the outages in Australia and the U.S. were linked.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:18 IST
Australia's central bank, the postal service, and several commercial lenders, as well as other companies, grappled with internet outages on Thursday, disrupting customer services and financial transactions. The Reserve Bank of Australia said on Thursday it was canceling its operation to buy long-dated government bonds because of technical difficulties.

"Due to technical difficulties, today's RBA long-dated open market operations auction has been canceled," the bank said on its dealing page on Thursday. Many of the affected websites in Australia, such as those belonging to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, had started to come back online late afternoon on Thursday.

Websites of major U.S. airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

