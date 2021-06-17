Left Menu

Chinese crewed spaceship docks with new space station

State media say a Chinese spaceship carrying a three-person crew has docked with the countrys new space station at the start of 3-month mission. The Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the Tianhe space station module about six hours after takeoff Thursday. The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003.

State media say a Chinese spaceship carrying a three-person crew has docked with the country's new space station at the start of 3-month mission. The Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the Tianhe space station module about six hours after takeoff Thursday. The crew will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two laboratory modules next year. The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003.

