Norway central bank may hike rates in each of the next 4 quarters, governor says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:26 IST
Norway's central bank could hike its key policy interest rate twice in the second half of this year and also twice during the first half of 2022, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

Norges Bank kept rates on hold at a record low 0.0% on Thursday and said a first hike is likely to come in September.

