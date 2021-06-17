Left Menu

Chinese astronauts board space station module

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:27 IST
Chinese astronauts board space station module
Three Chinese astronauts successfully boarded a space station module on Thursday in China's first crewed mission since 2016, state television reported.

The three men flew to the module Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens", on the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft launched by a Long March 2F rocket earlier on Thursday.

Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are to stay on Tianhe, the living quarters of the future space station, for three months.

