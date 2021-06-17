OPTEL launches world's most powerful anticounterfeiting solution

OPTEL, a leading global provider of supply chain traceability technologies, today launched OPTEL IdentifAI™, the most powerful product authentication solution on the market.

Developed over the past two years with the help of leading food and beverage brands, OPTEL IdentifAI is designed to identify and mitigate product counterfeiting, gray-market diversion, label damage and other authentication issues.

The groundbreaking technology uses OPTEL's proven traceability capabilities, innovative artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, machine learning and supply chain mapping tools to offer the best and most complete solution on the market.

''This is a game changer for both brands and consumers who want to protect themselves against product counterfeiting,'' said Florent Bouguin, Chief Technical Officer at OPTEL. ''Brand owners and manufacturers can now authenticate their products with minimal disruption to their manufacturing and packaging lines, and consumers can scan products using a mobile device to ensure what they bought is what they got.'' The key component of the application is the signature matching feature, which can recognize a product's unique packaging pattern and number and match it to its identity in a cloud database. The result is a powerful brand-protection tool that can trace products from manufacturing to final consumer (or investigators).

When a product is scanned, OPTEL IdentifAI matches the data gathered from production and shipping events to confirm if the product is in the proper geographic location, as well as the number of times the product was scanned and by whom. If the product UID is not found in the database and/or the lot number does not match the information in the database, the user and brand owner will receive a warning or alert.

''This gives the brand owner or consumer the data they need to know whether or not a product is authentic, and to immediately act on that information,'' said Bouguin. ''The combination of technologies we've used to achieve this is unprecedented, and we are very proud to bring this solution to market.'' OPTEL IdentifAI is turnkey, cost-effective, adaptable to the food, beverage, agrochemical and life sciences industries, and easily scalable to other modules of OPTEL's Intelligent Supply Chain (ISC) platform.

ABOUT OPTEL OPTEL is a leading global provider of traceability systems and the initiator of SCALE AI, Canada's artificial intelligence-driven supply chain consortium. The company's goal is to use its innovative technologies to build a sustainable world through the Intelligent Supply Chain.

OPTEL is the only company with the ability to offer complete end-to-end traceability, providing granular data at every step of the supply chain—from raw materials to the consumer and beyond. OPTEL's solutions allow diverse industries to benefit from actionable, real-time data to ensure the quality, integrity and authenticity of consumer products, help stop counterfeiting and reduce waste.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Canada, OPTEL is a Certified B Corporation with manufacturing plants on four continents that have delivered more than 4,000 projects to date.

For more information, visit optelgroup.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter.

