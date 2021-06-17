Left Menu

Ericsson 5G Core to power Vodafone's networks in Germany, UK

The Swedish telecom giant will support Vodafone's entire cloud-native 5G Core Standalone (SA) for packet core applications in both markets. 5G SA will power high-end, next-generation use cases and support applications requiring the fastest connectivity, highest data rates and lowest latency demands - such as virtual reality, augmented reality. It will also enable network slicing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:07 IST
According to Ericsson, the deployment will span five years in the UK, making it a key end-to-end 5G network partner for Vodafone. Image Credit: ANI

Ericsson has bagged contracts to deploy its dual-mode 5G Core technology at Vodafone's core networks in Germany and the UK, the company announced on Thursday.

Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core is built on cloud-native, microservices-based technology and combines Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5G Core (5GC) network functions into a common multi-access and cloud-native platform for optimized footprint and TCO efficiency.

Our close collaboration with Ericsson has been significant in taking the next step for 5G innovation. In choosing to continue working with Ericsson's leading solutions, we're able to address new and developing enterprise, industry and society transformation business in the UK and Germany. Together, we're creating a new digital area for our customers

Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK

According to Ericsson, the deployment will span five years in the UK, making it a key end-to-end 5G network partner for Vodafone. Deployment is already underway in Germany.

