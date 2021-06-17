Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:34 IST
Like other nations, India also evolving in terms of regulations to deal with social media: CII chief
Image Credit: Flickr
Newly-elected president of industry body CII TV Narendran on Thursday said like other countries, India is also evolving in terms of regulations to deal with issues concerning social media companies.

These regulations are evolving, whether that is in the US, Europe, Asia, China, Singapore or India, he told reporters.

When asked about changes in the information technology rules, which led to Twitter losing its intermediary status in India, and its implications on global investor sentiment, Narendran said fundamentally across the world, different countries are evolving in terms of regulations to deal with social media and to deal with all these companies.

''I think different countries are evolving in the way they want to address this. I think this is inevitable. So, India is not alone in trying to shape regulations on this...India is not different from other countries...The larger point is that there will be a more regulated environment for sure across the world and that is already starting to happen,'' he said.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the US giant losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content. Twitter has allegedly not fully complied with the new rules, called Intermediary Guidelines that call for setting up grievance redressal mechanisms and appointing officers to coordinate with law enforcement. The rules became effective on May 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

