Canon India expands its line up of photo printers for professional photographers, businesses & homes users

Staying true to its legacy of technology and innovation, Canon India, the leading input to output solutions provider has expanded its line up of photo printers with the launch of the new PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, imagePROGRAF PRO-300, and PIXMA PRO-200.

The two new PIXMA G series 6-color ink tank printers are built to unlock the power of high quality, enhanced photo longevity, and low-cost printing for photo studios, businesses, homes, and creative work. Leveraging on decades of advanced colour science locked within its universe of consumer imaging products, the new G series photo printers deliver a vividness and richness yet unseen in the ink tank printer world. Extending professional photographers, photo schools, and advanced amateurs the ability to print stunning images on a diverse range of paper media, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 house Canon's latest printing technologies to create professional photos and exhibition-ready prints up to A3+ sizes.

Sharing his thoughts about the launch of new printers, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India, said, ''As the pandemic continues to loom over the country with almost everyone operating remotely, Canon India is committed to bringing forth solutions that elevate their work experience. As a complete 360-degree input-to-output solutions provider, we take pride in our imaging technology designed to capture true-to-life situations and printing technology that converts those colorful, abstract memories into a beautiful, frame-worthy picture. Continuing our journey of delighting customers with smart printing solutions, the launch of our new printers will further strengthen our portfolio of photo printers. We hope that the four new printers will create an enriching experience for our customers with the most innovative, cost-effective and productive solution to their printing needs.'' Speaking about the new products, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, highlighted that, ''As a reputed imaging company, at Canon, we believe in augmenting the photo printing culture among users through our products and solutions. We aim to help our consumers print the fond memories that they can cherish for a lifetime with an elevated level of color expression. These photo printers are specially designed to meet the evolving photo printing needs of individuals providing them with a smart printing solution. With the additional user-friendly features and revamped design, the new printers are a good amalgamation of next-level modern technology and cost-efficiency that adequately serves the end customer.'' PIXMA G670 and PIXMA G570 Like all other G series printers, the new models print at ultra-low-cost while delivering very high yields. The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4x6'' prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about the cost of printing. Unlike conventional designs, the G570 and G670 are not only a breeze to maintain but also built to live through high print volume demands. Featuring a modular structure with replaceable components that users can replace easily after long usage leading to wear, otherwise, they would normally require a visit to the service center for replacement.

The new G Series features 6 colors all dye ink tank system. Along with Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black, these printers come with the new Red and Grey Ink. The addition of red ink supercharges photographs ranging from blood-red sunsets to automobiles in gleaming red, injecting an arterial intensity not possible with composite inks. Grey ink ensures consistent monochromatic accuracy in print after print, while Black ink adds contrast, enhancing subject focus as well as fore from background separation.

Memories may fade over time, but the new ink system combines with Canon photo papers to deliver exceptional print longevity, with photos that can resist fading for up to 100 years under storage conditions. The G670 adds scan and copy functions on top of printing, differing from its younger sibling G570, which only offers to print.

Intuitive Design, Effortless Maintenance The no-squeeze spillage-free ink bottle design automatically releases the requisite amount of ink during setup and ink fills, avoiding spillovers and ink splatter. For the environmentally conscious, a unique power-saving feature automatically turns off the printer after a period of inactivity, while any print instruction sent from a smartphone or laptop achieves the opposite, powering up the printer automatically from sleep.

Wireless Printing from smartphones and smart Home connectivity The free Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY mobile app enables users to print directly from, or scan images to mobile devices, as well as controlling printer settings and receiving device alerts. The PIXMA Cloud Link service allows users to connect their printers to social networks and cloud storage for remote printing and scanning.

Furthermore, the free Canon PosterArtist Lite enables both professionals and home users to effortlessly create gorgeous flyers and posters from a wide selection of 1,300 templates, photos, and clipart. The PosterArtist Lite software is only available for the Windows operating system.

For a hands-free experience, these next-generation printers also work with Smart Speakers and are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon for voice-activated printing. This empowers users to effectively multitask and print a wide range of documents from coloring pages and origami, cards, and shopping lists via voice command.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and Canon PIXMA PRO-200 The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is equipped with the LUCIA PRO pigment ink system and Crystal-fidelity digital image processing workflow that ensures the highest retention of image quality from image capture to print, making it the ideal companion for all professional photographers. The printer is built with Canon's L-COA processor, which easily handles large image data and calculates the optimal ink droplet at fast speed, enabling high quality and high-speed printing. The Optimum Image Generating (OIG) System also analyses each area of print and chooses the best ink mixture to ensure the most accurate color representation in print.

The Canon PIXMA PRO-200 offers high-quality printing with the unique 8-color dye ink system that delivers a wider color gamut delivering superb contrast and enhanced blacks, with richer color expression in red and blue zones. The Optimum Image Generating (OIG) System on the printer also analyses each area of print and chooses the best ink mixture to ensure the most accurate color representation in print Aside from matte, semi-gloss, super high gloss to Fine Art grade papers of up to A3+ sizes, both the printers are equipped to handle thicker papers easily with a manual feed tray for straighter path feeding. They also support the printing of panoramic photos and custom border margins. Additionally, the printers also offer seamless workflow integration with the Canon Professional Print & Layout software that enables a professional screen-to-print workflow for precise layout control and soft-proofing. Allowing users to customize media in both the driver and printer for the optimum print result, the printers boast a media configuration tool that simplifies media management for Canon and third-party media.

1 Pricing and availability Model Number MRP Availability PIXMA G670 24,801/- June 2021 PIXMA G570 18,789/- June 2021 PIXMA PRO-200 41,401/- June 2021 imagePROGRAF PRO-300 59,621/- June 2021 1 Prices are estimated retail prices and are subject to change at any time without notice.

PIXMA Ink Efficient G670 Refillable Ink Tank for High Volume Photo Printing Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 445 x 340 x 167 mm Photo ISO Print Speed Approx. 47-sec Key Features - Print, Scan, Copy - Print up to 3,800 prints (4 x 6'') - Load up to 30 sheets of photo paper - Borderless photo printing up to A4 size - Supports wireless and mobile printing PIXMA Ink Efficient G570 Refillable Ink Tank for High Volume Photo Printing Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 445 x 340 x 136 mm Photo ISO Print Speed Approx. 47-sec Key Features - Print - Print up to 3,800 prints (4 x 6'') - Load up to 30 sheets of photo paper - Borderless photo printing up to A4 size - Supports wireless and mobile printing PIXMA Ink Efficient PIXMA PRO-200 Refillable Ink Tank for photo enthusiasts and aspiring photographers Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 639 x 379 x 200 mm Photo ISO Print Speed 11 x 14'' image on A3+ with Border Colour, PT-101 1 min 30 s Mono, PT-10 1 min 30 s 4 x 6'' Borderless Colour, PT-101 35s Key Features - 8 Ink System, All Dye, 4800x1200 dpi print resolution - High Quality with Optimum Image Generating System - Compact prints up to A3+, 3'' color LCD, USB, Ethernet, WIFI, 3-way paper feed - Inbuild Media Configuration tools Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Refillable Ink Tank for Professional and Exhibition-Ready Photos Product Dimensions (W x D x H) Approx. 639 x 379 x 200 mm Photo ISO Print Speed 11 x 14'' image on A3+ with Border Colour/Mono, PT-101 4 min 15 s A4/8 x 10'' image on A4 with Border Colour, PT-101 2 min 30 s 4 x 6'' Borderless Colour, PT-101 1 min 45 s Key Features - 10 Ink System, All Pigment, 4800x1200 dpi print resolution - High Quality with Optimum Image Generating System - Compact prints up to A3+, 3'' color LCD, USB, Ethernet, WIFI, 3-way paper feed - Inbuild Media Configuration tools About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the ''Kyosei'' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India to date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as ''Image Square'' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 18,230 PIN codes across India - which comprises 170 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 272 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner, and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of April 23, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

