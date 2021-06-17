China stifling basic freedoms with Apple Daily raid, EU says
The European Union said that Thursday's raid of Hong Kong's Apple Daily shows that China is using its new national security law to silence the media and freedom of expression. "This morning's raid on the offices of newspaper Apple Daily and the arrests of five of its senior management further demonstrates how the national security law is being used to stifle media freedom and freedom of expression in Hong Kong," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.
"It is essential that all the existing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected, including freedom of the press and of publication," said Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy.
