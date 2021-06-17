Optiemus Electronics ropes in former Wistron India head Ayekawad Gururaj

Electronics manufacturing services firm Optiemus Infracom on Thursday announced to have roped in Ayekawad Narayanamurthy Gururaj, former managing director of Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron India, to spearhead business of its subsidiary Optiemus Electronics.

Optiemus is one of the 16 companies to have received approval from the government under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

''The appointment of Gururaj is a defining moment for the Optiemus group.

''As we envision participating aggressively in India's electronics manufacturing growth story, we believe that Gururaj is the right leader to guide the group to new heights of success,'' Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

Gururaj was managing director at Wistron India between 2016 and 2019 when Apple started assembling iPhones in India.

He was also managing director of Flextronics Technologies India and was instrumental in setting up its manufacturing operations at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

''We look forward to playing a major role in telecommunications and IT hardware manufacturing in India, and we are confident that Gururaj's able leadership and years of experience will immensely boost our team's capabilities to deliver our objectives,'' Gupta said.

Optiemus has also worked with Oppo, OnePlus, LG, HTC, Blackberry, Reliance Jio and Zen to make their devices earlier in its Noida facility.

''Optiemus has a rich legacy of serving the industry with its dynamic approach.

''I am excited to be part of Optiemus's journey at a point when initiatives like PLI have potential to emerge as significant milestones in shaping the future of the Indian electronics manufacturing industry,'' Gururaj said.

