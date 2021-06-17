Vodafone Idea launches eSIM service in Kolkata

Leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced the availability of eSIM for its postpaid customers for compatible devices in Kolkata.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows one to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM. It is a small chip inside the phone.

The technology will enable postpaid customers ''to enjoy the benefits of convenience and flexibility of having more than one sim even on a single sim device,'' Vodafone Idea Cluster Business Head- (East), Shivan Bhargava said in a statement.

The company's eSIM service is now available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata Maharashtra and Goa.

