Left Menu

U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:23 IST
U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
  • Country:
  • United States

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a new 25% investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as Congress works to speed U.S. chips production. The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top Republican Senator Mike Crapo along with Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would provide "reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing," they said in a statement.

Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending $52 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021