BRIEF-Akamai Says Outage On Thursday Was Not Caused By A System Update Or A Cyberattack

Akamai Technologies Inc: * AKAMAI SAYS OUTAGE ON THURSDAY WAS NOT CAUSED BY A SYSTEM UPDATE OR A CYBERATTACK

* AKAMAI SAYS A ROUTING TABLE VALUE USED BY PROLEXIC DDOS SERVICE WAS INADVERTENTLY EXCEEDED; EFFECT WAS AN UNANTICIPATED DISRUPTION OF SERVICE * AKAMAI SAYS RESTORED SERVICE BY 8:47 AM UTC, AND CUSTOMERS BEGAN THE PROCESS OF ROUTING BACK ON TO THE SERVICE AT THAT TIME Further company coverage:

