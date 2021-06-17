Left Menu

'Pokemon Unite' to initially launch on Nintendo Switch in July

Pokemon Unite, the team-based, five against five strategy game, co-developed with Tencent's TiMi Studio Group, finally has a release window. Coming first to Nintendo Switch in July 2021, the game will later release for mobile devices in September.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:42 IST
Pokemon Unite, the team-based, five against five strategy game, co-developed with Tencent's TiMi Studio Group, finally has a release window. Coming first to Nintendo Switch in July 2021, the game will later release for mobile devices in September. According to The Verge, presumably, it will be released on both iOS and Android, but specific platforms haven't been confirmed.

For those who cannot decide which platform you want to play the game on, do not fret too much, as 'Pokemon Unite' will support cross-play between Nintendo's console and mobile devices. The Pokemon Company announced that the game will also support cross-progression, which can be enabled by signing in with either your Pokemon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on the devices that you want to use.

The game will be free to start, with optional in-game purchases available, including the paid "Aeos gems" currency. Players will get Aeos coins and tickets just from playing the game, which can unlock cosmetics and other items. There will be season battle passes that players can level up over time to earn in-game rewards. Those paid Aeos gems, mentioned earlier, will let players pay to get rewards in the battle pass if they don't want to put the time in.

A strategy-laced Pokemon game might seem like a strange combination, and it's splashing onto the scene years after MOBAs like 'League of Legends' and 'Dota 2' exploded in popularity. Yet, 'Pokemon Unite' has a familiar cast of characters, and that might be enough to open the genre up to a new wave of fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

