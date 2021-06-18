U.S. strongly condemns Hong Kong arrests of five Apple Daily executives
"We strongly condemn the arrest of five senior executives from Apple Daily and its parent company ... and we call for their immediate release," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone briefing. "We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities' selective use of the national security law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations.
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of five executives of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily and its parent company and suggested the crackdown on independent media in Hong Kong was politically motivated. "We strongly condemn the arrest of five senior executives from Apple Daily and its parent company ... and we call for their immediate release," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone briefing.
"We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities' selective use of the national security law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations. The charges of 'collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security' appear to be entirely politically motivated." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Daily
- State Department
- The United States
- Ned Price
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
U.S. State Department lowers Mexico travel advisory rating
HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
HK's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon
HK's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law