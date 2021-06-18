Left Menu

U.S. strongly condemns Hong Kong arrests of five Apple Daily executives

"We strongly condemn the arrest of five senior executives from Apple Daily and its parent company ... and we call for their immediate release," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone briefing. "We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities' selective use of the national security law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:21 IST
U.S. strongly condemns Hong Kong arrests of five Apple Daily executives
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of five executives of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily and its parent company and suggested the crackdown on independent media in Hong Kong was politically motivated. "We strongly condemn the arrest of five senior executives from Apple Daily and its parent company ... and we call for their immediate release," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone briefing.

"We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities' selective use of the national security law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations. The charges of 'collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security' appear to be entirely politically motivated." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021