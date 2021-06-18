Left Menu

Growatt consolidates market-leading position as global top 10 brand

Its great recognition of our dedication to product innovation for our customers, said Zhang.To meet surging demand, the company has built a new factory in Huizhou, China to boost production capacity.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 18-06-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:05 IST
Growatt consolidates market-leading position as global top 10 brand
  • Country:
  • China

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global PV inverter shipments increased by more than 35% in 2020 despite the pandemic according to IHS Markit's latest PV Inverter Market Tracker, with Growatt consolidating its market-leading position as one of the world's top 10 brands.

In 2020, Growatt continued to be the top Chinese supplier of residential inverters, ranking third globally. ''For distributed solar energy, especially residential, Growatt has very strong competitive advantages over other brands. Our products and solutions are highly trusted and are extremely popular in mature solar markets like Europe and Australia as well as emerging markets like Brazil,'' commented Lisa Zhang, Marketing Director at Growatt.

The company also ranked among the world's top 5 suppliers of three-phase string inverters for commercial and industrial solar PV projects. Zhang attributed these achievements to the company's continuous product innovations and localization strategy adopted since its establishment. ''We have established an extensive service network with 20 offices and warehouses worldwide, enabling our team to deliver efficient technical support and service to our customers. With such dedicated local teams, we have been able to weather the impact of COVID-19 and continue to expand our business globally,'' Zhang continued.

By the end of 2020, Growatt had shipped over 2.6 million inverters to more than 100 countries. The company has also developed the new X inverter series that feature sleek and compact design as well as safer and smarter functionalities. ''We're very glad to see the growing popularity of our new generation of products across global solar markets. It's great recognition of our dedication to product innovation for our customers,'' said Zhang.

To meet surging demand, the company has built a new factory in Huizhou, China to boost production capacity. The new facility, covering an area of 200,000 square meters, features advanced production lines, a stringent quality control system, automated transfer and storage systems. ''With 20GW annual output, we are now able to meet the growing global demand for our products and make sure customers can have clear access to clean and smart energy,'' Zhang concluded.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021