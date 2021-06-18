OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11 / 6 released for OnePlus 8 series / 8T

OnePlus today announced the release of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8T and Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The latest open beta builds bring the June 2021 security patch to all three Android flagships. The update also improves the power consumption performance as well as the audio experience on the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 6 and OnePlus 8/8 Pro OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11:

System

Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life

Newly added the screenshot function for AOD

Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Phone

Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Share

Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page

Network

Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network

Announcing the update in a post on the community forums, OnePlus said that these beta softwares may be less stable than stable MP builds and advised users to make a full system back-up before installing these latest builds.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks."

OnePlus users currently running the latest Open Beta will receive this new build as an OTA.