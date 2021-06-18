Left Menu

WeWork India signs one-year pact with Tata Sky Broadband

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:19 IST
WeWork India signs one-year pact with Tata Sky Broadband
Image Credit: Twitter (@cipesaug)
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working major WeWork India on Friday said it has signed one-year deal with Tata Sky Broadband to provide desks on demand for 250 employees of internet service provider.

Last year, WeWork launched its On-Demand Enterprise service where booking a space for a day was made possible across all its 35 centres in India at Rs 500 per day.

WeWork India said in a statement that Tata Sky Broadband has signed a one-year deal for its On-Demand Enterprise service.

Tata Sky will be paying as per the usage, it added.

Tata Sky Broadband has availed this service for its 250 employees who can choose to work from any of WeWork's 35 locations across six cities, it added.

WeWork has provided a personalised microsite accessible only to Tata Sky Broadband's employees. This microsite will allow Tata Sky broadband employees to seamlessly book workspace, conference rooms, parking and other amenities across all centres.

WeWork entered into India in 2017.

WeWork India, owned by leading realty firm Embassy group, has 35 centres across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Globally, WeWork has 828 locations in over 149 cities and 38 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021