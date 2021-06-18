Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources

A European Commission probe could pose the biggest threat to Google, which made $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its own properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:21 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

EU antitrust regulators are set to open another front against Alphabet unit Google by launching a formal investigation into its digital advertising practices, said people familiar with the matter, with the move likely to come before the end of the year. A European Commission probe could pose the biggest threat to Google, which made $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world.

Ads on its own properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits. About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps. The Commission declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a questionnaire sent to Google rivals and third parties earlier this year and seen by Reuters, the EU watchdog asked if advertisers receive rebates when they use Google intermediaries which allow advertisers or media agencies to buy advertising inventory from many sources. The EU competition enforcer has in the last decade slapped fines totalling 8.25 billion euros ($9.8 billion) on the world's most popular internet search engine for blocking rivals in online shopping, Android smartphones and online advertising.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021