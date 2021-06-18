IIMA launches Ashank Desai Centre for high-quality research

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad on Friday announced the launch of Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development (ADCLOD) for conducting high-quality research on the changing dynamics of leadership.

''Through the Centre, our faculty will research on the changing dynamics of leadership and translate the outcomes into knowledge that will equip leaders with best practices for improvement,'' IIMA director Errol D'Souza said in a statement.

The centre has a group of 12 faculty members from varied disciplines such as communication, education, economics, human resource management, law, organisational behaviour, and strategy who are working on leadership and organisational development issues. To give opportunities to scholars as well as practitioners to voice their concerns as well as to present possible solutions, the Centre plans to organise various events such as workshops, speaker series, among others.

It will also offer training, research, and consulting services to leaders at various levels in Indian and multinational organisations.

