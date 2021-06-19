Google's annual CTF 2021 competition kicking off next month

Google is gearing up to host its annual "Capture The Flag" (CTF) competition next month. The 2021 Google CTF will kick off on Saturday, July 17 and will run through July 18, 2021.

CTF competitions comprise a set of computer security puzzles or challenges involving reverse engineering, memory corruption, cryptography, web technologies, and much more. When players solve the puzzles, they get a "flag," a secret string that can be exchanged for points. The more points a team earns, the higher up it moves in rank.

Advertisement

Get ready for the 2021 Google CTF! Runs for 48 hours, starting Saturday, July 17, 00:01 UTC! Details: https://t.co/jfbAZtTN4g pic.twitter.com/Kryqr912ua — Google Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) (@GoogleVRP) June 18, 2021

The 2021 Google CTF competition will run in two parts:

an online jeopardy-CTF competition

Hackceler8 - an experimental mix between CTF and speedrunning, with the top 16 teams of the Google CTF playing against each other in 4 qualification matches and a final.

The top 3 teams from the jeopardy CTF will earn prizes of USD13,000, USD7,000, and USD3,000, respectively, and the top 16 teams will be invited to the other contest - Hackceler8 - where they will compete for additional prizes.

"Just like last year, the top 16 teams will qualify for our Hackceler8 speed run and the chance to take home a total of $30,301.70 in prize money," Kristoffer Janke, Information Security Engineer, wrote in a blog post.