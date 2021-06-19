Left Menu

Spotify acquires podcast discovery platform Podz

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify recently announced that it has acquired Podz, a startup whose technology generates preview clips of podcasts.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:28 IST
Spotify acquires podcast discovery platform Podz
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify recently announced that it has acquired Podz, a startup whose technology generates preview clips of podcasts. According to The Verge, this acquisition is aimed at improving podcast discovery and letting users browse short clips rather than 30-minute plus podcast episodes.

Spotify has said this will make it "easier for listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base." Podz told TechCrunch that users on its platform typically follow up to 30 podcasts, up from an average of seven. The acquisition of Podz comes after Spotify's subscription podcasting announcement, in which it would allow select partners to charge for access to their content.

Although Spotify isn't planning on taking its 5 per cent cut of subscription revenue until 2023, eventually it'll have a direct financial incentive to encourage its listeners to find and subscribe to as many podcasts as possible. Especially since it's now competing with Apple Podcasts' own in-app subscriptions, which launched this week. As per The Verge, Spotify plans to integrate Podz's technology into its platform, and that some of the results should be visible before the end of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021