Left Menu

Deeply concerned with inconvenience caused by new e-filing portal, committed to resolving all issues at earliest: Infosys

Infosys on Saturday said it is deeply concerned with the inconvenience caused by the technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, and it is working to resolve all the issues at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:38 IST
Deeply concerned with inconvenience caused by new e-filing portal, committed to resolving all issues at earliest: Infosys
Finance ministry officials will meet representatives of Infosys on June 22 to discuss issues and glitches on the portal as users continue to face inconvenience. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys on Saturday said it is deeply concerned with the inconvenience caused by the technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, and it is working to resolve all the issues at the earliest. The new portal was launched on June 7, with the I-T department, as well as the government, saying it was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly. However, users complained of technical issues while using the site from the very first day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself had asked Infosys and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches.

On June 9, Infosys had said it expects the system to stabilise in the course of this week. Finance ministry officials will meet representatives of Infosys on June 22 to discuss issues and glitches on the portal as users continue to face inconvenience.

''Infosys is working to resolve the concerns in the new income tax e-filing portal. For the last week, several of the technology glitches, which impacted the performance and stability, have been addressed. And as a result, we have observed lakhs of unique daily users in the portal,'' Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said at the 40th annual general meeting of the company.

Responding to a query from a shareholder, Rao said close to one lakh income tax returns have been filed so far.

He noted that as new functions are introduced on the ''complex'' platform, concerns related to filing forms, e-proceedings and other instances were observed.

''Our project teams are working to resolve this to ensure a seamless experience for the users...We are deeply concerned with the initial inconvenience this new e-filing portal has caused to the users and are committed to resolving all issues at the earliest,'' he said.

Rao added that the company looked forward to working closely with all stakeholders over the next few weeks to ''ensure that all inputs and feedbacks are being reviewed and addressed towards the objective of delivering enhanced functionality and seamless end-user experience''. In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021