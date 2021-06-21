EXCLUSIVE-Adviser to jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut within days
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-06-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 05:42 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a new national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.
Mark Simon, speaking by phone from the United States, said the company has no more access to funds and it plans to hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss how to move forward.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jimmy Lai
- Hong Kong
- United States
- Apple Daily
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stand trial, faces life imprisonment
HK's Apple Daily says police arrest five directors in latest blow to tycoon Jimmy Lai
HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police
Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital suspended -HKEX data