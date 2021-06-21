Left Menu

Samsung expands 2021 Odyssey monitor lineup; new options available globally

The Odyssey G7 features a 4k UHD panel with 3,840 x 2,160-pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms response time. It offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-06-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 08:21 IST
In addition, the Odyssey G5 and G7 users can multitask with Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature or create a virtual second screen with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) with flexible customization. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Monday announced the expansion of its 2021 Odyssey monitor lineup delivering hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability. The new options are available around the globe starting today.

The new additions include:

Samsung Odyssey G7 28" (G70A)

The monitor also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Gaming features onboard include:

  • Eye Saver Mode
  • Refresh Rate Optimizer
  • Auto Source Switch+
  • Low Input Lag Mode
  • Super Arena Gaming UX
  • Ultrawide Game View
  • CoreSync Lighting

For connectivity, the Odyssey G7 (G70A) features a Display Port 1.4 (1EA),HDMI 2.1 (2EA),USB3.0 Up (1EA) & Down (2EA).

Odyssey G5 27" (G50A)

The Odyssey G5 features a Quad High Definition (QHD) display with 2,560 x 1,440-pixels resolution and delivers a 1ms response time with a 165Hz refresh rate. Gaming features are the same as Odyssey G7.

In addition, the Odyssey G5 and G7 users can multitask with Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature or create a virtual second screen with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) with flexible customization. The Easy Setting Box feature allows players to conveniently manage multiple screens on one monitor with fully optimized window allocations.

Odyssey G3 27" and 24" (G30A)

The Odyssey G3 27" and 24" monitors feature a 144Hz display with 1,920 x 1,080-pixels resolution. Connectivity options on the monitor include Display Port 1.2 (1EA) and HDMI 1.4 (1EA).

The Odyssey G3 comes with the following game-centric features:

  • Eye Saver Mode
  • Flicker Free
  • Black Equalizer
  • Refresh Rate Optimizer

As gaming industry continues to thrive worldwide, Samsung Odyssey has quickly become the number one choice among gamers seeking incredible picture quality and high performance, all in one package. The expanded lineup now ensures gamers can choose a monitor that can accommodate their exact preferences and play needs.

