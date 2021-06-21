Saankhya Labs and Ligado Networks, USA announce partnership for development of Next-Generation Satellite Communication Solutions

BANGALORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saankhya Labs and Ligado Networks announced today an ecosystem partner agreement to develop next-generation satellite communication products and technology.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to evaluate and define the adaptation of advanced mobile broadcast technologies for operation on Ligado's advanced satellite network, as Ligado moves to enable integration of standards-based satellite connectivity in the growing market for mobile broadcast and multicast services.

Both mobile operators and broadcasters have developed and deployed standards-based technologies to enable mobile broadcast services for inexpensive, mainstream devices. These services complement unicast connectivity, enabling new lanes for content delivery and associated business models.

Ligado operates a mobile satellite service (MSS) for government and commercial customers across North America. The Reston, Va.-based company is enhancing its MSS offerings and developing innovative 5G Mobile Private Network services for enterprise customers across the public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, and other critical infrastructure sectors.

''We're working aggressively to advance 5G mobile private networks and believe that ubiquitous satellite and terrestrial connectivity is essential for enterprise users,'' said Ligado Chief Technology Officer Maqbool Aliani. ''Pervasively-available, customized broadcast content delivery is an essential component of evolving enterprise networks, and Ligado's advanced satellite network is uniquely positioned to deliver it in technical and economic harmony with standard 5G unicast and broadcast technologies.'' Saankhya Labs, a premier wireless communication and semiconductor solutions company, is experienced in design, development and deployment of mobile satellite service terminals and hub-side baseband. Saankhya offers a wide range of satcom solutions including satellite phone, two-way MSS terminals and end-to-end communication platform for Satellite IoT applications.

Saankhya's satcom products and technology, based on its award-winning low-power software-defined radio chipsets, have an excellent track record in powering satellite networks of strategic importance. Saankhya is a trusted partner of the Indian Space Research Organisation. It provides real-time tracking of trains for Indian Railways, and its Vessel Tracking Terminals assist the Indian maritime agencies involved in coastal security.

Saankhya Labs has extensive experience in design and development of a variety of narrow and wide band waveforms, both for terrestrial and satellite applications, including key innovations in ATSC 3.0 mobile broadcast technology. Leveraging on its end-to-end expertise, Saankhya Labs is well poised to address the requirements of next-generation Satellite broadcast services.

''We are excited to work with Ligado Networks,'' said Saankhya Labs CEO Parag Naik. ''Our heritage in Satcom and extensive experience in standards-based mobile broadcast technology development perfectly align with Ligado's grand vision of delivering state-of-the-art mobile satellite content delivery services. Together, we will help create and address newer and greater opportunities delivering unprecedented value to customers.'' About Ligado Networks Building on 25 years of experience providing crucial satellite connectivity, Ligado's mission is to modernize American businesses by delivering the 5G connectivity solutions needed to transform their operations and realize the efficiencies of a digital world. Ligado plans to deploy licensed mid-band spectrum in public and private 5G networks will help pave the way for future innovations and economic growth across America.

About Saankhya Labs Saankhya Labs is a 5G disruptor with a breadth of wireless communication system expertise. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products and solutions for 5G NR, Broadcast and Satellite Communication applications. The products and solutions are based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. With several International technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include world's first production SDR, next gen open RAN Solutions for 5G networks, multi-standard direct to mobile broadcast solutions, and Satellite-IoT products. For more details visit www.saankhyalabs.com PWR PWR

