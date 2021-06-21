Left Menu

Morrisons shares jump 30% after CD&R approach rebuffed

Shares in Morrisons opened up 30% on Monday on hopes private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer for the British supermarket group or flush out interest from other possible suitors. Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:46 IST
Morrisons shares jump 30% after CD&R approach rebuffed
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shares in Morrisons opened up 30% on Monday on hopes private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer for the British supermarket group or flush out interest from other possible suitors. On Saturday Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest grocer by sales after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, said it had rejected a proposed 230 pence a share cash offer worth 5.52 billion pounds from CD&R, saying it "significantly undervalued" the group and its future prospects.

Morrisons' shares were up 54.75 pence at 233.55 pence at 0711 GMT. Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer. Shares in Tesco were up 2.6%, while Sainsbury's was up 4.5% on hopes the whole sector could now be in play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021