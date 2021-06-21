Morrisons shares jump 30% after CD&R approach rebuffed
Shares in Morrisons opened up 30% on Monday on hopes private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer for the British supermarket group or flush out interest from other possible suitors. Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Shares in Morrisons opened up 30% on Monday on hopes private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer for the British supermarket group or flush out interest from other possible suitors. On Saturday Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest grocer by sales after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, said it had rejected a proposed 230 pence a share cash offer worth 5.52 billion pounds from CD&R, saying it "significantly undervalued" the group and its future prospects.
Morrisons' shares were up 54.75 pence at 233.55 pence at 0711 GMT. Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer. Shares in Tesco were up 2.6%, while Sainsbury's was up 4.5% on hopes the whole sector could now be in play.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures drop as investors await key inflation data
US STOCKS-Tesla set to boost Nasdaq; S&P, Dow to open flat
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost
US STOCKS-Apple, Tesla boost Nasdaq; Inflation in focus
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set record closing highs as Fed meeting looms