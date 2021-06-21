Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus has started rolling out a new software update to the ZenFone 8 Flip bearing model number ZS672KS. The latest update bumps the phone's firmware version to 30.11.55.57 and improves system stability as well as camera quality.

The ZenFone 8 Flip update also enables VoLTE and VoWiFi on Poland's Orange and Deutsche Telekom as well as on EE, H3G, O2 and Vodafone in the United Kingdom.

Here's the full changelog for Zenfone 8 Flip v30.11.55.57 update:

Optimized system stability

Improved camera quality

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange & Deutsche Telekom (Poland)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on EE & H3G & O2 & Vodafone (United Kingdom)

Enabled VoLTE on TIM & VIVO (Brazil)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Romania)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Hungary)

The OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will take some days for the update to reach all units. If you haven't received the update notification, you can manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

ZenFone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Zenfone 8 Flip is equipped with a triple rotating camera setup comprising a main 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultrawide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom. The rear camera supports up to 8K UHD video shooting at 30fps and up to 4K UHD slow-motion video at 120fps.

For selfies, you get the same cameras as the rear-facing. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.