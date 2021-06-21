Hong Kong's Apple Daily board may decide to stop publication this week -internal memo
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 13:23 IST
Next Digital's pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily will stop publication after June 26 if a board meeting on Friday decides to stop operations, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe.
