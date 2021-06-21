Samsung Display achieved GHG reductions of 110,000 tons last year

Samsung Display, the world's leading producer of OLED panels, said on Monday that its unique low-power display technology helped the company reduce the total power consumption of OLED panels for smartphones, notebooks, and smartwatches by 239 GWh last year, compared to 172 GWh in 2019.

In 2020, the South Korean company achieved greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions of 110,000 tons and the effect is equivalent to the amount of carbon that can be absorbed when about 17 million pine forests are built over 5,600 soccer fields.

In a press release, Samsung Display said that it has contributed to lowering the power consumption of panels used in smartphones and laptops by introducing new OLED organic materials with improved luminous efficiency every year.

The organic material improves the speed of electron movement in the organic layer faster and more easily, thereby reducing the power consumption of the display and improving the usage time of smartphones. Taking this one step further, Samsung Display's Adaptive Frequency (Variable Refresh Rate) technology reduces the power consumption of a device by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate according to the user's content.

"Power consumption of electronic devices, especially mobile devices, is a very important issue not only in terms of user convenience but also in terms of global warming," said a Samsung Display official.

Samsung Display said it will publish a sustainability report at the end of this month to further strengthen ESG management in line with global standards.