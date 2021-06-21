German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Apple
The probe will also examine complaints about an exclusive pre-installation of Apple's own applications on its devices and other complaints regarding Apple's in-app purchases system, Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said. An Apple spokesperson said the company's App Store have given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's antitrust watchdog on Monday said it had launched a probe into whether Apple is exploiting its market position after receiving complaints about Apple's users tracking restriction in its iOS 14.5 operating system. The probe will also examine complaints about an exclusive pre-installation of Apple's own applications on its devices and other complaints regarding Apple's in-app purchases system, Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said.
An Apple spokesperson said the company's App Store have given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity. "We look forward to discussing our approach with the FCO and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns," the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Apple
- Federal Cartel Office
- App Store
- Germany
ALSO READ
Germany backs carbon pricing in EU climate policy overhaul - document
Germany backs carbon pricing in EU climate policy overhaul - document
German state vote offers last test before national election
Apple might launch iPad Pro next year with wireless charging support
Eastern German state votes in final test before national election