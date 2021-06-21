Left Menu

Saankhya Labs, Ligado Networks team up for satellite communication solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:35 IST
Saankhya Labs and Ligado Networks on Monday announced a partnership to develop satellite communication products and technology.

Under the alliance, the companies would ''collaborate to evaluate and define the adaptation of advanced mobile broadcast technologies for operation on Ligado's advanced satellite network...'', according to a statement.

This, ''as Ligado moves to enable integration of standards-based satellite connectivity in the growing market for mobile broadcast and multicast services'', it added.

Mobile operators and broadcasters have built and deployed standards-based technologies to enable mobile broadcast services for cost effective, mainstream devices. ''These services complement unicast connectivity, enabling new lanes for content delivery and associated business models,'' it explained.

Ligado operates a mobile satellite service (MSS) for government and commercial customers across North America. It is enhancing its MSS offerings and developing 5G mobile private network services for enterprise customers across the public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, and other critical infrastructure sectors.

Saankhya Labs is a wireless communication and semiconductor solutions company. It offers a range of satcom solutions including satellite phone, two-way MSS terminals and end-to-end communication platform for Satellite IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Ligado Chief Technology Officer, Maqbool Aliani said, ''We're working aggressively to advance 5G mobile private networks and believe that ubiquitous satellite and terrestrial connectivity is essential for enterprise users.” Saankhya Labs CEO, Parag Naik said that the company's experience in Satcom and standards-based mobile broadcast technology development ''align perfectly'' with Ligado's vision of delivering advanced mobile satellite content delivery services. ''Together, we will help create and address newer and greater opportunities delivering unprecedented value to customers,'' Naik added.

