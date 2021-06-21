Left Menu

Nokia to deploy 5G standalone Core for DISH Network on AWS

The deployment of the Nokia 5G SA Core on AWS will allow the U.S. carrier to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks at end customer premises.

Nokia said on Monday it will deploy 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH Network Corp. on Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking an important step forward on the operator's mission to deploy the first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network in the United States, beginning with Las Vegas later this year.

The deployment of the Nokia 5G SA Core on AWS will allow the U.S. carrier to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks at end customer premises. This standalone core deployment on AWS will enable DISH to,

  • offer the responsiveness, flexibility and efficiency needed to create innovative new services for its customers
  • leverage automation for ongoing operations
  • unlock crucial capabilities such as network slicing

Running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimize our network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers. This collaboration is an important step forward on our mission to deploy the United States' first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.

Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH

The partnership will see Nokia providing voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management and NetGuard network security, as well as professional end-to-end security services for DISH, providing the carrier with the speed, flexibility and intelligence to deliver new, 5G-era services while cost-effectively managing its network.

"We are pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and DISH leveraging our cloud-native core to bring innovative 5G capabilities to enterprises and consumers," said Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

Back in April 2021, DISH announced that it has tapped AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will construct its 5G network on the public cloud. As part of the strategic collaboration, it will connect all of its hardware and network management resources through the world's leading cloud to enable secure, rapid scaling and innovation as well as on-demand responsiveness to customers' wireless needs.

