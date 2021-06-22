Left Menu

Google Chat adds interactive filters to let you search content faster

In addition, the visual interface has also been improved to provide a more balanced view of search results which now also include the content of the messages, making it even easier to find the exact content you're looking for.

Updated: 22-06-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 08:03 IST
Image Credit: Google

You can now use interactive filters to quickly search content on Google Chat on mobile. When searching for content, you can now refine your search results using the search filter chips below the search box.

To search for specific people or certain types of content, enter a keyword that you remember from a message or use a filter to look at all the files within a specific chat. These filters will help you find artifacts like files and links more easily within a specific chat.

These Google Chat features are now rolling out to Android users while iOS and Web users will get them by the end of July 2021. The improved Google Chat search is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

