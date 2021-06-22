Google Chat adds interactive filters to let you search content faster

You can now use interactive filters to quickly search content on Google Chat on mobile. When searching for content, you can now refine your search results using the search filter chips below the search box.

To search for specific people or certain types of content, enter a keyword that you remember from a message or use a filter to look at all the files within a specific chat. These filters will help you find artifacts like files and links more easily within a specific chat.

In addition, the visual interface has also been improved to provide a more balanced view of search results which now also include the content of the messages, making it even easier to find the exact content you're looking for.