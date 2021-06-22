LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

South Korean electronics giant LG today announced the launch of an improved X-ray acquisition software for its Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD) line of medical imaging device products. Developed in collaboration with VUNO, the software leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more convenient, more time-efficient way to generate and analyze X-ray images.

According to the company, the LG DXD with X-ray acquisition software helps healthcare professionals swiftly spot abnormalities in chest X-rays, thus reducing the reading time by automatically flagging suspicious readings on the displayed image. The healthcare solution allows medical staff to simultaneously view original X-rays and AI-analyzed images, ideal for diagnosing pulmonary diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia or lung cancer.

LG DXD analyzes X-rays and informs of any abnormalities by providing an abnormality score with a colored heat map or contour that marks any lesions detected.

"LG Digital X-Ray Detector is now even more powerful with the integration of VUNO's AI technology. Our improved diagnostic tool will enable medical facilities to reduce incidences of misdiagnosis, provide faster analysis and assist healthcare professionals in detecting thoracic diseases early," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

In addition, LG has introduced a new 14 x 17-inch wireless DXD medical imaging device with an oxide panel that delivers high-resolution, low-dose images. It comes with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating and eight hours of battery life.

The LG DXD healthcare solution will be available starting in North America, followed by key markets in Europe and Asia.