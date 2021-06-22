Bushehr NPP temporarily shut down due to technical problem, IAEA told
The statement that was posted on the AEOI website overnight indicated that the plant is expected to return to the national electricity grid within the next few days.
IAEA | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:25 IST
The IAEA is aware of the announcement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily shut down due to a technical problem. The statement that was posted on the AEOI website overnight indicated that the plant is expected to return to the national electricity grid within the next few days. In line with standard practice, the IAEA is in contact with AEOI for further information.
