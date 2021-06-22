Left Menu

Bushehr NPP temporarily shut down due to technical problem, IAEA told

The statement that was posted on the AEOI website overnight indicated that the plant is expected to return to the national electricity grid within the next few days.

IAEA | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:25 IST
Bushehr NPP temporarily shut down due to technical problem, IAEA told
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The IAEA is aware of the announcement by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily shut down due to a technical problem. The statement that was posted on the AEOI website overnight indicated that the plant is expected to return to the national electricity grid within the next few days. In line with standard practice, the IAEA is in contact with AEOI for further information.

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021