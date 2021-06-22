Left Menu

Wipro Lighting partners Siemens' Enlighted to provide IoT-based solutions for workplace management

22-06-2021
Wipro Lighting on Tuesday announced to partner Enlighted, a Siemens group firm, to provide an internet of things (IoT)-based solution for commercial buildings and make workplaces smarter.

As part of that, Wipro is integrating Enlighted's IoT sensors in its smart range of luminaires, forming the backbone for its smart space solutions, according to a joint statement.

Enlighted is a leading provider of IoT solutions for commercial buildings.

Through this partnership, Wipro is aiming to tap the opportunity in the upcoming hybrid work model and solve space utilisation and optimisation challenges by its institutional customers and helping them to create smarter workplaces, it added.

Wipro Lighting Vice-President and Business Head Anuj Dhir said, ''Our collaboration with Enlighted will help us push the boundaries of IoT technology and show the world how it can solve many of the workplace management and energy optimisation problems we are facing today to build a better future together.'' Enlighted Vice-President (Sales) Azheem Haseeb said, ''Our solution gives companies the tools needed to make smart, data-driven decisions quickly about their workspaces.'' He added that together with Wipro, ''we can swiftly support businesses to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces''.

Enlighted's cloud-connected smart sensors, distributed through lighting fixtures and under desks, create a dense infrastructure collecting data about what is happening in the building multiple times per second.

This data is available for use in software applications through APIs — provides utilisation analytics, location services for people and assets, and insights into how buildings are being used in real time.

