WTC Final: Fifth day's play starts after half an hour delay

The fifth days play of the Word Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay, here on Tuesday. Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:09 IST
WTC Final: Fifth day's play starts after half an hour delay
The fifth day's play of the Word Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay, here on Tuesday. Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield. The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

