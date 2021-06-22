WTC Final: Fifth day's play starts after half an hour delay

The fifth day's play of the Word Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay, here on Tuesday. Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield. The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)