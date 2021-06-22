WTC Final: Fifth day's play starts after half an hour delay
PTI | Southampton | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:09 IST
The fifth day's play of the Word Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay, here on Tuesday. Only 141.2 overs of play has been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield. The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.
