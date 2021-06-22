Left Menu

Will bring Mi 11 Lite 5G model in India after 5G network roll-out or on demand: Xiaomi

Chinese smart devices company Xiaomi will bring the 5G variant of its lightest and slimmest smartphone M11 Lite after 5G network is available in the country or it gets sufficient demand for the handset, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.The company unveiled two 4G models of Mi 11 Lite each weighing 157 gram for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 which will go on sale on Mi website, Flipkart and authorised retail partner from June 25.In India, we are bringing the 4G variant first.

Chinese smart devices company Xiaomi will bring the 5G variant of its lightest and slimmest smartphone M11 Lite after 5G network is available in the country or it gets sufficient demand for the handset, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

The company unveiled two 4G models of Mi 11 Lite each weighing 157 gram for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 which will go on sale on Mi website, Flipkart and authorised retail partner from June 25.

''In India, we are bringing the 4G variant first. It does not mean that we cannot bring the 5G variant to India.

''We will be more than happy to bring the 5G variant as and when the 5G network rolls out or we get sufficient demand for the 5G variant here in India,'' Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said while announcing the launch.

He claimed that Xiaomi has been the top smartphone brand for almost 4 years with almost 30 per cent market share in the last quarter.

The Mi 11X series smartphones crossed sales of over Rs 300 crore within 45 days of its launch, he said.

''This year, we launched the Mi 11 series. Just a few weeks ago, we launched Mi11 Ultra with the biggest camera sensor in the world. Mi 11x and Mi 11 x Pro.

''I am happy to share that the Mi11 X series has done business worth Rs 300 crore in just a few weeks of launch,'' Jain said.

The company also unveiled a smartwatch with oxygen saturation level monitoring feature ,Mi Watch Revolve Active, for Rs 9,999 per unit. It will go on sale from June 25 on Mi website, Amazon and other authorised retail channels.

