Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson has extended its Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO (mMIMO) deployments, the Swedish company announced on Tuesday.

"We continue investing in technology to stay ahead and deliver a high-performing and cost-effective portfolio, as evidenced by our latest releases. Now we are bringing this high performance to Cloud RAN with the vision that our customers can deploy cloud-native networks, virtually everywhere, on any cloud, and server platform," noted Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson.

The mid-band spectrum will allow communications service providers to capitalize on their 5G spectral assets to roll out services quickly and efficiently while delivering a more responsive experience to mobile broadband users. With these latest enhancements, CSPs can also extend Ericsson Cloud RAN reach with seven million 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System radios already in the field globally.

The Ericsson Cloud RAN portfolio will leverage Intel's compute - across multiple product generations of its Xeon Scalable processors and accelerator technology - to enable high-density capacity solutions so that both the companies can deliver the type of performance seen in the most demanding RAN environments worldwide.

Commenting on the collaboration, Navin Shenoy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Data Platforms Group, Intel, said, "Intel's technologies such as Xeon processors have fueled the massive growth of the cloud and are now playing a pivotal role in vRAN momentum. Our long-standing partnership with Ericsson is entering an exciting new phase with the shared goal of unleashing richer user experiences with 5G."

In addition, Ericsson is working with ecosystem partners including HPE to bring additional flexibility to Cloud RAN deployment. Now Ericsson customers will have the choice to select HPE workload-optimized edge compute based on HPE ProLiant servers and any cloud platform to deploy their Cloud RAN networks.