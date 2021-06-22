Left Menu

Self-registration dealers in Delhi authorised to issue temporary RCs for new non-transport vehicles

The authority to issue temporary RCs was with motor licensing officers so far.The temporary RCs to be issued by the self-registration dealers will be valid for one month, according to an order.Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, Under CM ArvindKejriwal jis guidance we always strive to simplify delivery of services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:27 IST
In a move to facilitate vehicle buyers, the Delhi Transport department has authorised self-registration dealers to issue temporary registration certificates (RCs) for newly sold non-transport vehicles.

The move will be helpful for people buying vehicles and then getting them registered in other states. The authority to issue temporary RCs was with motor licensing officers so far.

The temporary RCs to be issued by the self-registration dealers will be valid for one month, according to an order.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, ''Under CM @ArvindKejriwal ji's guidance we always strive to simplify delivery of services. Self registration dealers in Delhi can now issue temporary Registration certificate for new vehicles sold from their outlet, along with unique registration mark listed under Rule 34 of DMVR.'' The self-registration dealers will be allocated blocks of registration marks for the purpose of issuing temporary RCs.

The temporary registration mark in red letters and figure on yellow background will be displayed on the vehicle in a prescribed manner. The designation and address of the self registering dealer will be also cited on the registration plate, the order read.

