Achieved 50 times faster speed than 5G in 6G technology: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Senior Vice President, Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business, Wonil Roh during the companys presentation on new 5G transmission equipment, said it has achieved speed of 5.23 gigabit per second gbps on 5G network. In fact we have already demonstrated terahertz communications -- a testament to our 6G progress, Samsung Electronics network business SVP, head of advanced communications research, Sunghyun Choi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:05 IST
South Korean technology giant Samsung on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 50 times faster speed in 6G research compared to 5G. Samsung Electronics Senior Vice President, Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business, Wonil Roh during the company's presentation on new 5G transmission equipment, said it has achieved speed of 5.23 gigabit per second (gbps) on 5G network. ''6G is going to open up a whole new world of opportunity combined with diverse emerging technologies which will completely shape the paradigm of emerging experiences and services. ''We are excited to make 6G a reality. In fact we have already demonstrated terahertz communications -- a testament to our 6G progress,'' Samsung Electronics network business SVP, head of advanced communications research, Sunghyun Choi said. The presentation slide mentioned that the speed of its 6G technology is 50 times faster than that of 5G. According to a white paper by the company, Samsung expects that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialisation could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialisation may occur around 2030. Choi said the company is constantly exploring new areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, visual technologies and security for future technologies. ''XR -- a new term that combines augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality which will push boundaries of entertainment, medicine, science, education and manufacturing industries,'' Choi added. The company also said it has virtualised most of its system to simplify network operations. ''In India, we operate the world's largest single virtualised core network with capacity to support hundreds of millions of customers,'' Samsung Electronics network business EVP, head of global sales and marketing, Woojune Kim said.

