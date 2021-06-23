U.S. Justice Department seizes websites linked to Iranian disinformation -U.S. source
Updated: 23-06-2021
The U.S. Justice Department has seized about three dozen websites, many of them linked to Iranian disinformation activities, a U.S. government source said on Tuesday.
An official announcement providing details of the U.S. move was expected to be issued later on Tuesday, the source said.
